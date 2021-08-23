Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Upcoming Oculus Quest update fixes key flaw

By Gemma Ryles
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mKyhB_0ba8QpKa00

The new Oculus Quest update should help improve media sharing and allow users to share their fitness stats.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, recently revealed some of the first details regarding the Oculus Quest v32.

His post claimed that users will be able to “easily sync screenshots and screen recordings to your phone,” as well as help you track fitness goals in VR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0lIw_0ba8QpKa00

Since the Quest is known for being a little awkward about sharing content, this could be a good step forward to help make it easier to transfer content off the headset and onto other devices, such as your phone.

This will make it much easier to share what you’ve been up to and will help sidestep the need to use SideQuest when transferring videos and photos over onto a PC. An update in this realm would be highly appreciated by users.

And for any fitness fans out there, it seems that Quest v32 will help you track your fitness levels better with Facebook’s own fitness tracking software, Oculus Move.

Now you will be able to track your goals in VR and share your progress over Facebook, including Messenger.

There doesn’t seem to be any more updates on what software or connectivity advancements v32 will bring, but since the update should be “coming soon,” according to Zuckerberg himself, we can hope that the full rollout may arrive before the end of August.

However, with Facebook Connect arriving virtually in October, maybe Facebook is keeping a few secrets up its sleeve to announce at the show. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye out for any more news related to the Oculus Quest v32.

If you’re interested in other Facebook-related news, you can check out our article detailing how you can easily transfer data from the social network onto other services.

Comments / 0

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus Quest#Fitness#The Quest#Ceo#Vr#Sidequest#Quest V32
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Video GamesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Panasonic SC-GN01 wearable speaker to shoulder burden of great gaming sound

While there’s a host of great gaming headsets and sound bars to get the best from your PC or console, but what about an immersive speaker you wear around the neck?. That’s what Panasonic is touting with its brand new SC-GN01 Wearable Immersive Gaming Speaker System, revealed at Gamescom 2021. It sits around the shoulders and promises to deliver big sound, minus the hot ears from extended headset use.
SoftwarePosted by
Trusted Reviews

Otter.ai is expanding its AI note-taking tool to Teams and Google Meet

Otter.ai is bringing its Otter Assistant note-taking tool to more video conferencing apps, including Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco Webex. Otter.ai originally launched Otter Assistant for Zoom in May, giving users a way to take notes in meetings without even having to attend them. Three months on and the company is rolling out the tool to more video chat apps.
InternetThe Next Web

How to set a disappearing message timer for all your chats in Signal

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Ephemeral messages are now a core part of popular messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Signal. The latter has had the functionality for a while, and lets you set different timers for messages too.
Electronicsitechpost.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Card Download: How to Use Samsung to Get a Digital Copy of Your Vaccine Proof

Vaccinated people need to carry their vaccination cards every time they enter establishments, such as indoor event venues, restaurants, bars, and gyms that require them. But what if you've lost or damaged that important document you received after getting vaccinated? The sad fact is that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not keeping or storing a copy of that card. Because of this, public and private entities in the U.S. and around the world are assisting people on how to digitally store and present COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Cell Phonesfairfieldcitizenonline.com

The 'Joker' virus has returned to Android: empty your bank accounts without you noticing it and it is hidden in these apps on the Google Play Store

The Belgian Police warned about the return of the 'Joker' virus , which attacks Android devices and hides itself in various applications on the Google Play Store . This malware is capable of subscribing the user to payment services without their authorization and emptying their bank accounts without them noticing.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple’s latest iOS update is causing big problems for some iPhone users

The iOS 14.7.1 update Apple released a few weeks ago is wreaking havoc for some iPhone users. While the update was primarily designed to address an Apple Watch bug, some iPhone users with the update are experiencing connectivity issues with their cellular service. According to posts on Apple discussion boards and social media sites like Reddit, impacted users are seeing a “No Service” message at the top of the display. Today’s Top Deal The best Alexa smart plugs on Amazon are somehow down to just $5 each! Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Is there a fix for the iOS 14.7 cellular issue? For users experiencing...
Internetasapland.com

Instagram is choking its one and only messaging app Direct!

In sharp contrast to Facebook strategy in which it has been offering standalone apps like Facebook Messenger, the standalone app served by its video-sharing app Instagram is pulling the plugs on the standalone app used for Direct messaging, aptly named Direct. In fact, the app was used to rival app...
Video Gamesvrscout.com

Our First Look At AR Gaming On The Oculus Quest 2

Developers have begun using Passthrough API Experimental to create mixed reality experiences on Quest 2 headsets. Last month, Facebook introduced Passthrough API Experimental, a new feature for the Oculus Quest 2 that allows developers to create mixed reality experiences using the headset’s cameras. Available as part of the v31 SDK release, developers can customize their passthrough experience—including composition, style, and geometry—to better suit their needs.
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

WhatsApp photos and videos can now disappear after a single viewing

The company notes that the new feature could be helpful for an array of needs that definitely aren’t sending nudes, like sharing a photo of some clothes you tried on or giving someone your wifi password. In the fine print, the company would like to remind you that just because the photos or video will vanish, that doesn’t prevent someone from taking a screenshot (and you won’t know if they do).
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Google Stadia Pro Games for August Available Now

Google Stadia Pro has four new games available this month. With an active Stadia Pro subscription (available for £8.99/month), you can claim these games for free. And, once you’ve claimed them, they’re yours to keep for the lifetime of your Pro subscription. August’s free Pro games features; Killer Queen Black,...
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

SteamVR Might Finally Let Us Leave This Forsaken Planet

Valve’s early August update for SteamVR has introduced an interesting concept that could make being alive a lot more fun as reality continues to do what it’s doing. The introduced changes could not only change how current users interact with their headset, but the new features could also pull in crowds of new owners eager to multitask and relax in a customized landscape.
Video GamesComicBook

Genshin Impact Leak Reveals Aloy Gameplay

Genshin Impact developers Mihoyo announced not too long ago that Aloy, from PlayStation's highly-popular title Horizon Zero Dawn, would soon be added as a new character. At the time, Mihoyo didn't have much to share about the addition of Aloy outside of the reveal of a piece of character art that gave fans an idea of how she would look in-game. Now, thanks to some leaked gameplay that has come about, we've been able to get our first actual idea of how Aloy will play in Genshin Impact.
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Leaked Halo Infinite audio file hints at possible battle royale

Although it’s been confirmed that Halo Infinite won’t feature a battle royale mode at launch, data miners have discovered a voice line that hints at its arrival. Although the battle royale genre has taken gaming by storm, two of 2021’s biggest releases have confirmed that they won’t feature a BR at launch: Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite. Many top streamers have called this a mistake, but the developers appear keen to only feature the classic multiplayer experiences.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

All the Latest PC and Oculus Quest Screenshots of Green Hell VR

Incuvo began teasing the first details for Green Hell VR at the end of 2020, handling the Oculus Quest and PC VR ports of Creepy Jar’s open-world survival adventure Green Hell. Over on Green Hell VR’s Discord channel, Incuvo has been dropping new screenshots from both versions, if you’ve not seen them yet take a peek below, as they’re looking good.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version release teased

Battlegrounds Mobile India is off to a strong start, clocking millions of downloads and daily active users in a matter of weeks. The game’s access will finally be extended to iOS users, making it a far more complete experience. When BGMI was launched in June, it was only available for...
Video GamesAndroid Central

The Oculus Quest is decimating PC VR sales, and that's great for everyone

For years now, the VR industry has been laser-focused on delivering the highest-fidelity experience they can get. Whether it's cutting edge graphics, extremely high refresh rates, controllers that can sense individual finger movements, or sub-millimeter accurate room-scale tracking, PC VR has been the defacto destination for developers looking to make a name for themselves in an exciting new medium.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta Date Leaked

For players who need to jump back into Diablo II, they don’t have to wait long. Apparently, the Open beta for Diablo II: Resurrected will begin this month. The Microsft store seems to be the culprit behind this newly leaked information. Numerous sites are now reporting that a listing posted...
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Psychonauts 2 Devs Talk About Psychic Gadgets in New Video

With Psychonauts 2 finally coming up at long last to put years of anticipation to an end, the developers at Double Fine Productions have been talking about various aspects of the game. Recently, in a newly released video, the devs spoke about a couple of the psychic gadgets you’ll be using in the game, in addition to Raz’s own abilities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy