Monday has sun for Phelan — 3 ways to make the most of it
(PHELAN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phelan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Phelan:
Monday, August 23
Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
