Phelan, CA

Monday has sun for Phelan — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Phelan (CA) Weather Channel
Phelan (CA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(PHELAN, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Phelan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Phelan:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0ba8QiOj00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

