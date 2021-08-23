COVID: Don't mock Florida, Texas. Your state may be next.

The pandemic is still raging and we have a column this morning that suggests it's time to get over the politics of it all. We also have some columns from the weekend that include the idea that men need to focus more on mental health.

By Jason Sattler

If you were repulsed by the idea that Gov. Ron DeSantis “won" the pandemic, you might get perverse pleasure from watching his state of Florida continually set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Critics of Gov. Greg Abbott could get smug watching him catch the coronavirus as he wages war against any effort to mandate measures to contain pandemic across Texas.

And who can do anything but shake a head as the 20,000 students forced to quarantine in Mississippi can’t persuade Gov. Tate Reeves to implement a statewide mask requirement?

But please don’t get cocky. These slow-motion disasters are nothing to savor – and not just because the tens of thousands getting sick aren’t getting an early booster shot. And, as Oregon has already learned, your state could be next.

By Derrick Johnson

Voting rights shouldn't be a partisan issue. Yet the contentious dispute on whether to defend every American’s right to vote has taken center stage in Congress, and for an unnecessary amount of precious time.

With time not on our side, there is no reason we should still be debating whether to pass a civil rights bill that will indubitably strengthen our fractured democracy by achieving the one goal our nation’s essence depends on – lending a voice to the people.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., recently stated that “it is easier for eligible Americans to vote than ever before in American history.” Sadly, this statement could not be further from the truth.

