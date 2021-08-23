Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

COVID: Don't mock Florida, Texas. Your state may be next.

By USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2jBx_0ba8QUzR00

The pandemic is still raging and we have a column this morning that suggests it's time to get over the politics of it all. We also have some columns from the weekend that include the idea that men need to focus more on mental health.

COVID doesn't care about state politics

By Jason Sattler

If you were repulsed by the idea that Gov. Ron DeSantis “won" the pandemic, you might get perverse pleasure from watching his state of Florida continually set records for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Critics of Gov. Greg Abbott could get smug watching him catch the coronavirus as he wages war against any effort to mandate measures to contain pandemic across Texas.

And who can do anything but shake a head as the 20,000 students forced to quarantine in Mississippi can’t persuade Gov. Tate Reeves to implement a statewide mask requirement?

But please don’t get cocky. These slow-motion disasters are nothing to savor – and not just because the tens of thousands getting sick aren’t getting an early booster shot. And, as Oregon has already learned, your state could be next.

Today's editorial cartoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwYmn_0ba8QUzR00
Nathaniel Archer, USA TODAY Network USA TODAY Network

Congress, stop the assault on voting rights happening across nation

By Derrick Johnson

Voting rights shouldn't be a partisan issue. Yet the contentious dispute on whether to defend every American’s right to vote has taken center stage in Congress, and for an unnecessary amount of precious time.

With time not on our side, there is no reason we should still be debating whether to pass a civil rights bill that will indubitably strengthen our fractured democracy by achieving the one goal our nation’s essence depends on – lending a voice to the people.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., recently stated that “it is easier for eligible Americans to vote than ever before in American history.” Sadly, this statement could not be further from the truth.

Did you see these weekend columns?

This newsletter was compiled by Louie Villalobos

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID: Don't mock Florida, Texas. Your state may be next.

Comments / 27

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

227K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Texas Government
State
Oregon State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derrick Johnson Voting#Americans#Christians#Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

JOHNSON: Don’t Scapegoat Black Texans for State’s COVID Surge

In the strongest possible terms, the NAACP condemns the incendiary comments made by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in an interview with Fox News this past week. Plain and simple, unvaccinated African Americans in Texas are not the cause of the surging cases of COVID-19 plaguing the state, nor is this the case across the country. These are the facts.
Public HealthNBC News

McConnell says he'd leave Covid mandates up to employers, school boards

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that if he were governor, he would let employers and school boards decide whether to implement mask and vaccine mandates. McConnell appeared to be implicitly taking issue with Republican governors including Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas...
Texas StateMother Jones

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Went on Fox News to Blame the COVID Surge on Black People

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On Thursday night, as the Texas Supreme Court rebuked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on school mask mandates and Texas’ education agency temporarily backed off enforcing it, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick fled to the safe space of Fox News to blame the whole thing on—who else?!—Black people.
California StateCoast News

California Focus: COVID numbers show state beats Florida, Texas by a lot

It just might turn out that the Delta variant of the coronavirus becomes the best thing that’s happened to California Gov. Gavin Newsom in quite a while. At the very moment mail-in ballots for the Sept. 14 recall election went out, new figures showed Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been far superior to what’s been done by his counterparts in Texas and Florida, Republicans Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis.
Posted by
Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s COVID deaths climb as kids lead state in positivity rate

Florida’s pandemic is getting deadlier and infecting more children. The state reported 1,486 deaths, a 39 percent increase over the week before and more than double the number of deaths added the week before. That is the most deaths since Feb. 10, as federal data shows Florida approaching the weekly death toll seen this past winter.
Public Healthmediaite.com

Don Lemon Goes Off on Ron DeSantis’ Anti-Mask ‘Bullshit’: ‘These are People Who Didn’t Have to Die’

CNN anchor Don Lemon went off on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the latest anti-mask rhetoric to emanate from the epicenter of the Delta surge. On Wednesday night’s edition of Don Lemon Tonight, the host took part in his first segment to talk about the dire situation, telling viewers “hospitals in hotspots across the country are full to capacity. People are dying, needlessly. Even though we have all the vaccines we could possibly ever need, even though we could be protecting children who are too young to be vaccinated simply by wearing masks.”
Public HealthMSNBC

Governors' efforts backfire as more locals defy anti-mask policies

When two school districts in Florida defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) order banning mask mandates in schools, the state Board of Education took swift action, agreeing to sanction local officials. Education officials in Alachua and Broward counties are aware of the governor's policy, but they've decided to prioritize public health over the Republican's political agenda.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

GOP Politicians Who Oppose Mask, Vaccine Mandates Test Positive For COVID-19

Several Republican politicians who opposed mask and vaccine mandates have tested positive for COVID-19. Gov. Greg Abbott, R-TX, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday. The governor, who has been fully vaccinated against the virus, is not experiencing any symptoms, his office said in a statement. "Governor Greg Abbott...
Florida StateBlack Mountain News

Florida COVID surge keeps getting worse; Texas brings in out-of-state nurses as hospitals fill. Latest COVID-19 updates.

The skyrocketing COVID-19 surge in Florida is shattering records and ravaging the state’s younger population. Florida has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks because of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, which has led to a major increase in state hospitalizations. By next week, 68% of hospitals are expected to reach a critical staffing shortage, according to an Aug. 9 survey by the Florida Hospital Association.

Comments / 27

Community Policy