Semmes, AL

A rainy Monday in Semmes — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Semmes (AL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(SEMMES, AL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Semmes Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Semmes:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0ba8QMAr00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

