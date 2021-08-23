Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wendell, NC

Monday has sun for Wendell — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Wendell (NC) Weather Channel
Wendell (NC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(WENDELL, NC) A sunny Monday is here for Wendell, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wendell:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0ba8QBSs00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wendell (NC) Weather Channel

Wendell (NC) Weather Channel

Wendell, NC
69
Followers
549
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wendell, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Wendell, NCPosted by
Wendell (NC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Wendell

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Wendell: Thursday, August 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, August 27: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, August 28: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, August 29: Sunny during

Comments / 0

Community Policy