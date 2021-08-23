Cancel
Carencro, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Carencro

Carencro (LA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

CARENCRO, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0ba8Q5Fl00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 96 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

