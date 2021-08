Nikki Tilford's first glimpse into her personal nightmare came decades years ago as she was driving to her job at the University of Cincinnati. "It was like a thunderbolt inside of me. My heart just started racing and my first thought was that I was having a heart attack or a stroke," says Tilford. Everything seemed normal when she got to work, so she dismissed it as a bad morning. The next day, on the same stretch of parkway, it happened again -- only this time, when she got to work she couldn't stop shaking. Within months, she could no longer go to work at all.