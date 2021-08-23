Cancel
‘Red Table Talk’ Inks Overall Deal With iHeartMedia To Launch Podcast Audio Network

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Westbrook ‘s Red Table Talk franchise is expanding with an overall deal with iHeartMedia to launch the Red Table Talk Audio Network .

A new slate of co-produced podcasts is part of said deal including 5 new shows set to premiere in the next two years. The first will be the podcast version of the Emmy Award-nominated Red Table Talk: The Estefans featuring Gloria Estefan , Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan—making its debut on Aug. 25 as part of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura.

“We are thrilled to join the Red Table Talk Audio Network,” Gloria tells Deadline in an exclusive statement. “This podcast lets my fans get to know me, my amazing daughter, Emily, and my niece, Lili, on a deeper level through our hold-nothing-back opinions and life experiences. Having our Facebook show on this new network allows us to reach millions of new listeners everywhere and we’re excited to have that opportunity.”

The Estefans’ podcast joins two previously released series: Red Table Talk hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris; and Positively Gam hosted by Banfield-Norris.

Additional podcasts and creators joining the Red Table Talk Audio Network will be announced in the coming months.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans from Facebook Watch was renewed for an additional 12 episodes in Jan.

