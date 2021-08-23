Cancel
Brookhaven, PA

Brookhaven Daily Weather Forecast

Brookhaven (PA) Weather Channel
Brookhaven (PA) Weather Channel
BROOKHAVEN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0ba8PswY00

  • Monday, August 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

