Smithfield, VA

Smithfield Daily Weather Forecast

Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel
Smithfield (VA) Weather Channel 3 days ago
 3 days ago

SMITHFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0ba8Pnm900

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

