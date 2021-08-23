Cancel
Eggo and Incogmeato Giving Away Limited Edition Chik'n and Waffle Combo Packs for National Waffle Day on Tuesday

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday, August 24th is National Waffle Day, and to celebrate, Eggo is teaming up with Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms for a vegetarian-friendly, beyond-breakfast twist on the beloved waffle with the release of a one-of-a-kind Chik'n and Waffles combo pack. The combo pack offers a new twist on the classic American chicken and waffles dish, which has become an increasingly popular brunch item in recent years.

