Eggo and Incogmeato Giving Away Limited Edition Chik'n and Waffle Combo Packs for National Waffle Day on Tuesday
Tuesday, August 24th is National Waffle Day, and to celebrate, Eggo is teaming up with Incogmeato by MorningStar Farms for a vegetarian-friendly, beyond-breakfast twist on the beloved waffle with the release of a one-of-a-kind Chik'n and Waffles combo pack. The combo pack offers a new twist on the classic American chicken and waffles dish, which has become an increasingly popular brunch item in recent years.comicbook.com
Comments / 0