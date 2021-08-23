Cancel
Macclenny, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Macclenny

Posted by 
Macclenny (FL) Weather Channel
Macclenny (FL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

MACCLENNY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0ba8PQQK00

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

