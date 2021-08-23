Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Xherdan Shaqiri to leave Liverpool after three years of service at Anfield

By Matthew Bottomley
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 29-year-old Xherdan Shaqiri will finally leave Liverpool and head off to Lyon in France, ending his mixed, yet successful three-year spell on Merseyside. Shaqiri joined the Reds in 2018 from Stoke City, following their relegation and his desire to play in Europe. Over the next three seasons, the Swiss International would go on to make 63 appearances, scoring as little as 8 goals, as he struggled for game time, yet created some memorable moments for Liverpudlians.

thetopflight.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

132K+
Followers
324K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Reds#The Swiss International#Lfc#Ol Fee#Iandoylesport#European#The Champions League#Ucl#The Premier League#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Xherdan Shaqiri Agrees Personal Terms with Lyon

Xherdan Shaqiri is one step closer to making his Liverpool FC. Despite his initial proclamations about Lazio’s interest, it seems that Shaqiri will not be making his way to the eternal city. L’equipe is reporting that Shaqiri’s representatives and Olympique Lyonnais have come to an agreement over his personal terms.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Analyzing Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri With Richie Slack From LFC Transfer Room

It has been a hectic transfer market for Lazio as they have been linked to numerous attackers to bolster their squad. These rumours have stemmed from the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri, as the Biancocelesti have shifted from a 3-5-2 (that was used religiously under previous manager Simone Inzaghi) to a 4-3-3 which requires wingers (that Lazio do not have many of).
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Liverpool outclass Burnley at Anfield

Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota fired Liverpool to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. The Red, playing in front of a packed Anfield for the first time in ages, got off to a vibrant start and broke the deadlock with 18 minutes gone as Konstantinos Tsimikas whipped in an inch perfect cross which was met by Jota whose glancing header gave Nick Pope no chance.
Premier LeagueBBC

Liverpool look to kick off in style at Anfield

The last time Liverpool played in front of a full house at Anfield was way back on 11 March 2020, for the now infamous Champions League match with Atletico Madrid. In the 528 days since, the club have won a first ever Premier League title, something that still has something of a bitter-sweet taste given supporters were unable to be inside the ground to celebrate.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Klopp: Six years ago Liverpool fans would leave stadium early

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp feels his team has contributed to an improved atmosphere at Anfield. Klopp today was asked about comparisons between the Kop and Borussia Dortmund's 'Yellow Wall'. He replied: "Both things are great stands, are incredibly important for the club, yes, the benchmark if you want for the...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Liverpool fast tracking Gordon into first-team after Shaqiri sale

Liverpool are planning to fast track Kaide Gordon into the first-team. The news comes after the Reds accepted an offer from Lyon for Xherdan Shaqiri. The Ligue 1 club have agreed to pay £9.5m for the 29-year-old. It is believed the progress of Gordon and fellow teenager Harvey Elliott sealed...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Shaqiri flies to France after Liverpool accept Lyon offer

Liverpool have agreed to sell Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon. The French club will pay around £9.5m for the Swiss playmaker. Shaqiri has been given permission to travel to France to finalise the move. Personal terms have also been agreed, with the 29-year-old set to sign a four-year deal with his...
UEFAgoal.com

Liverpool approve £9.5m Shaqiri sale to Lyon

The winger will head to Ligue 1 after lengthy negotiations reached a conclusion. Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is joining Lyon in a £9.5 million ($13m) deal, Goal understands. The clubs have agreed a fee for the 29-year-old and Lyon confirmed on Sunday that he will have a medical on Monday...
Premier Leaguefootballtransfer.news

Lyon and Liverpool reach Shaqiri agreement

Olympique Lyon have reached an agreement with Liverpool over the transfer of Xherdan Shaqiri, according to numerous sources. The Switzerland international joined Liverpool from Stoke City for around £12 million in 2018, and went on to score eight goals complemented by nine assists in 63 appearances in all competitions. He was never intended to be a regular part of the starting XI under Jurgen Klopp and he never was, but rather a decent option from the bench or an occasional alternative on the attacking flanks.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Robertson pens new Liverpool contract

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has signed a new deal with the club which runs until the summer of 2026. The 27-year-old Scotland captain joined the Reds from Hull in July 2017 for an initial fee of £8m and has made 177 appearances for the Anfield club. Robertson follows Trent Alexander-Arnold,...
UEFAchatsports.com

Liverpool have space for a new signing after Xherdan Shaqiri's exit... so, with Jurgen Klopp insisting he's happy with his squad and Harvey Elliott stepping up, will they pull off a surprise Diogo Jota-like deal? And if so, who will it be?

Xherdan Shaqiri's Anfield exit to French side Lyon may have altered Liverpool's transfer plans. Jurgen Klopp has hinted at a quiet end to the summer window after claiming he doesn't have a transfer 'itch' to scratch but the Reds boss could have a change of heart following Shaqiri's departure. The...
UEFAPosted by
The Independent

Xherdan Shaqiri completes permanent switch from Liverpool to Lyon

Switzerland forward Xherdan Shaqiri has completed a permanent move from Liverpool to Lyon Shaqiri who joined the Reds from Stoke in 2018, scored eight goals in 63 appearances in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp.It has been reported that Ligue 1 club Lyon have paid £9.5million for the 29-year-old.Thank you for the boss memories, Shaq ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xMisEjYyXJ— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 23, 2021Liverpool said on their website: “The Switzerland international finalised a switch that will see him embark on a new chapter in his career with the Ligue 1 club.“He departs the Reds with winner’s medals in the Premier League,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Shaqiri sends message to Lyon fans after joining from Liverpool

Former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has said hello to supporters of his new club Lyon. The Swiss international was intent on leaving the Reds this summer in order to get regular first team football. The 29-year-old has completed a £9.5million transfer to French giants Lyon. Lyon fans will be hoping...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

How Xherdan Shaqiri became the model squad player while at Liverpool

Xherdan Shaqiri’s last Liverpool goal came against Lincoln. His most recent for Switzerland in a Euro 2020 quarter-final against Spain. A couple of weeks earlier he had scored twice, once in spectacular style, against Turkey, ensuring he took his place in a select group alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Ivan Perisic of players who have scored in each of the last two World Cups and European Championships.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Four more players to follow Shaqiri out of Liverpool

Liverpool players could follow Xherdan Shaqiri out the club. Liverpool are ready to consider offers for other first-team squad members, according to The Athletic, after selling Shaqiri to Lyon. The Switzerland star has freed up extra space in the squad and there could be others heading for the exit doors...

Comments / 0

Community Policy