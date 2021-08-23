Xherdan Shaqiri to leave Liverpool after three years of service at Anfield
The 29-year-old Xherdan Shaqiri will finally leave Liverpool and head off to Lyon in France, ending his mixed, yet successful three-year spell on Merseyside. Shaqiri joined the Reds in 2018 from Stoke City, following their relegation and his desire to play in Europe. Over the next three seasons, the Swiss International would go on to make 63 appearances, scoring as little as 8 goals, as he struggled for game time, yet created some memorable moments for Liverpudlians.thetopflight.com
Comments / 0