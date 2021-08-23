Markham Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MARKHAM, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 75 °F
- 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0