Markham, IL

Markham Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Markham (IL) Weather Channel
Markham (IL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

MARKHAM, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0ba8P1ge00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 75 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

