Psychonauts 2 Review: A Sequel Well Worth the Wait

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a longtime fan of the original Psychonauts and its developer Double Fine Productions, Psychonauts 2 has proven to be everything that I hoped it would be. Despite this sequel coming about 16 years after the first installment, Double Fine has found a way to tap into the same energy and charm that made the franchise a cult classic in the first place. And in a time where 3D platformers are less common than they were in the early 2000s, Psychonauts 2 proves to be video game comfort food of the highest degree.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Person
Tim Schafer
#Xbox Series X#Game Design#Xbox One#Stress#Psychonauts 2 Review#Double Fine Productions
