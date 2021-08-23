Psychonauts 2 Review: A Sequel Well Worth the Wait
As a longtime fan of the original Psychonauts and its developer Double Fine Productions, Psychonauts 2 has proven to be everything that I hoped it would be. Despite this sequel coming about 16 years after the first installment, Double Fine has found a way to tap into the same energy and charm that made the franchise a cult classic in the first place. And in a time where 3D platformers are less common than they were in the early 2000s, Psychonauts 2 proves to be video game comfort food of the highest degree.comicbook.com
