Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Confirms Release Date

Cowboy Bebop became one of the biggest anime series of all time, thanks in part to combining slick animation, a riveting story, and a soundtrack that is regarded as one of the greatest of all time, even outside of anime, and Netflix is looking to introduce it to a new generation with its upcoming live-action adaptation. With the series bringing to life the likes of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine, the famous bounty hunters that make up the crew of the Bebop, fans won't have to wait long before seeing the anime heroes take flight.