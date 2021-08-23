Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Confirms Release Date

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCowboy Bebop became one of the biggest anime series of all time, thanks in part to combining slick animation, a riveting story, and a soundtrack that is regarded as one of the greatest of all time, even outside of anime, and Netflix is looking to introduce it to a new generation with its upcoming live-action adaptation. With the series bringing to life the likes of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine, the famous bounty hunters that make up the crew of the Bebop, fans won't have to wait long before seeing the anime heroes take flight.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Satine
Person
Christopher Yost
Person
Yoko Kanno
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Mustafa Shakir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#Cowboys#Anime Series#Midnight Radio#Tomorrow Studios#Sunrise Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 23

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 23 finds the new Jason Momoa action-drama Sweet Girl at No. 1, while the kid-friendly The Loud House Movie comes in at No. 2. At No. 3 today is Manifest, which returns to the ranking after a couple of weeks away. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Sandra Oh's new collegiate dramedy The Chair and the teen treasure hunting series Outer Banks.
TV SeriesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Netflix Shares First Trailer For New ‘He-Man’ Reboot

Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming He-Man reboot, titled He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. This is a wholly separate show from the recent Masters of the Universe: Revelation show on Netflix from executive producer Kevin Smith. That series was 2D animation, and intended as a sequel to the original animated show of the 1980s. This new He-Man is CG-animated, and features a totally new story and character designs. In advance of the series' drop next month, this preview clip gives us a sneak peek at what's in store.
Comicscgmagonline.com

Star Wars Visions Shows Off Its Cast in New Trailer

Lucasfilm has released a new trailer featuring the Japanese and English voice cast of its upcoming anime-inspired anthology series, Star Wars Visions. Part of the series’ new slate, Star Wars Visions is set to premiere exclusively on September 22nd and will tell Star Wars stories through the tradition and style of Japanese anime. Each of the shorts in the series will have its own style with Lucasfilm partnering with the anime industry’s most talented studios. Lucasfilm is partnering with Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru and Production I.G. to produce nine shorts.
ComicsNME

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Disney+ anime series drops new trailer

The first trailer for the new Disney+ anime series Star Wars: Visions has been released – check it out below. Visions is an anthology series which will feature seven different stories from leading Japanese anime studios. It will be released next month. “Visions will be a series of animated short...
TV Seriesnetflixlife.com

Best Netflix shows with new seasons coming in 2021

There are so many good Netflix shows coming later this year. We’ve already seen so many good Netflix shows so far in 2021, especially this summer with news seasons of hit shows like Virgin River season 3, Outer Banks season 2, Never Have I Ever season 2, Atypical season 4, and many more.
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

What If…? Producer Teases a 2022 Release Date For Season 2

What If…? Producer Teases a 2022 Release Date For Season 2. Marvel’s What If…? is only two episodes into its first season, but the series already has a loyal following. And according to executive producer Brad Winderbaum, season 2 may not be far behind. Winderbaum shared an update on season...
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 release date, plot, and more

When does the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch start? We were only getting to the finale of season one when Disney and LucasFilm announced that the sci-fi series was sticking around. Good thing, too, because Clone Force 99 has been a strong addition to a long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.
TV Seriesblackfilm.com

First Look At Netflix’s ‘COWBOY BEBOP’ starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda

COWBOY BEBOP is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka “cowboys,” all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.
TV SeriesInverse

What If release date, start time, trailer, plot for the Marvel premiere

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get weird. Like, really weird. What If...? isn’t just the MCU’s first animated show, it’s also the first anthology and the first story told inside the multiverse. But what time does What If release on Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Episode 1 premiere.
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: “Doom Patrol” S3

HBO Max’s “Doom Patrol” series returns with its third season next month and the streamer has finally released the first trailer for the new run. The DC Comics adaptation remains one of the strangest and most character-driven genre series on the air, though the trailer is horribly cut together and scored – losing the high energy whimsy of the previous season trailers.
TV SeriesInverse

'What If?' Episode 2 release date, start time, trailer, spoilers, and Disney+ schedule

Marvel’s What If…? is off to a promising start. The Disney+ original series premiered last week with an episode that brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe into an alternate reality where Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) became the US government’s experimentally enhanced Super Soldier instead of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). It was a bombastic and colorful premiere, and What If…? is set to follow it up this week with one of its most intriguing alternate reality stories.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Has Changed Its Release Date, And It’s Probably Not The Only One

Just when comic book fans thought it was safe to plan a night out at the movies for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, some news has made itself present. After several previous delays for Tom Hardy and Andy Serkis’ Marvel Cinematic Universe adjacent movie, another push in release dates has landed on the desk of the internet. And apparently, that’s not the only film on the Sony schedule that’s looking to make a move.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Marvel's What If..? Episode 2 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown, Spoilers, Trailer, Clips, Plot, Theories, Leaks, Previews, News and Everything You Need To Know

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The arrival of Marvel’s What If..? definitely shook the minds of everyone as it gave us an alternate reality with Peggy Carter donning the shield as she got the super-soldier serum. With the canon show being an anthology, Episode 2 is going to have a different story with known characters in a different situation. She is everything you need to know: the release date and time for your countdown, spoilers, theories, leaks, previews, plots, and more.
Comicsmxdwn.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Drops First Trailer and Teases Stunning Visuals

The trailer for the upcoming Star Wars anime anthology series, Visions, dropped Tuesday and provides nothing short of visuals, lightsabers, and anime spectacle. The trailer opens with someone telling the story of an old warrior who entrusted their village with a lightsaber. Then, a montage of eye-popping lightsaber battles teases some of the most visual and unique action sequences Star Wars has seen.
Comicstvinsider.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’: Disney+ Debuts Trailer and Reveals Voice Cast (VIDEO)

Disney+ has released the trailer and confirmed the Japanese and English dub voice casts for the upcoming animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions, which will tell new Star Wars stories through the singular style and tradition of Japanese anime. The Lucasfilm-produced series will launch on the streamer on September 22...
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Will Ed appear in Netflix’s new live-action series “Cowboy Bepop”?

Will Ed appear in Netflix’s new live-action series “Cowboy Bepop”?. On Monday, Netflix released the first look at their live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, as well as the premiere date for the series. Jon Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine feature...
TV SeriesComicBook

Robot Chicken Confirms Season 11 Release Date With New Trailer

Robot Chicken has confirmed its release date for Season 11 of the series with a new trailer! The Adult Swim animated series is one of the longest currently airing series with the network, and rounded out its tenth season back in Summer of last year. Development on the eleventh season had been fairly quiet, but now not only have we gotten our first look at what to expect from the parodies we'll see in the new season but when we'll get to see them on Adult Swim as well as the series has been confirmed for a return this September.

Comments / 0

Community Policy