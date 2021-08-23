Cancel
Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Reveals Official Synopsis for Live-Action Series

By Evan Valentine
Cover picture for the articleAfter running into a number of hurdles when it came to the coronavirus pandemic and an on-set injury, Cowboy Bebop is set to land on Netflix later this year, giving fans the opportunity to see the first live-action adaptation of the beloved anime series. With the likes of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine being featured in the newest images released by the streaming service, Netflix has also broken down what fans can expect from the series releasing later this fall, along with the creative minds involved in giving new life to the franchise.

