How to keep track of your COVID vaccination information

The delta plus variant isn't slowing down, making cities and businesses double down on COVID-19 safety protocols. New York is requiring proof of vaccination, and so is San Francisco. While most companies are incentivizing getting the shot (the Pfizer vaccine has now received full FDA approval), many establishments like gyms, restaurants, bars and indoor event venues are making it a requirement. For example, in Colorado, where I live, a handful of large concert venues owned by AEG Presents recently announced they'll require vaccination for anyone who wishes to attend a show. It's simple -- no proof, no entry.