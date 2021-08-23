Cancel
Public Health

How to keep track of your COVID vaccination information

By Randi Naughton
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 3 days ago
ST. LOUIS – More and more places of business are asking for proof that you are vaccinated before you can enter the premises. But what if your vaccine card was destroyed in the laundry, lost, or even stolen?. Tech expert Scott Schaffer from Blade Technologies, Inc. explained what to do...

