Weather Forecast For Pageland
PAGELAND, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
