Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Reveals First Look Images From Live-Action Series

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix's Cowboy Bebop is set to arrive later this year, and Netflix has revealed the first look images from the new live-action series! This live-action adaptation is set to explore the galaxy with Spike Spiegel, Jet, and Faye Valentine as they search for bounties that can keep a roof over their heads. With the streaming service sharing new images from the series, it definitely seems as if the characters played by John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda are the spitting image of their anime counterparts, from the series that debuted in 1998 and has become one of the most legendary anime series of all time.

comicbook.com

