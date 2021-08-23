Cowboy Bebop Premiere Date Set at Netflix — Plus, Your First Look at the Space Western's Edgy Bounty Hunters

Giddy-up, people! Netflix on Monday announced that Cowboy Bebop , based on the revered sci-fi anime series of the same name, will drop on Friday, Nov. 19.

What’s more, the streamer released more than a half-dozen eye-catching images of John Cho ( The Exorcist ), Mustafa Shakir ( Luke Cage ) and Daniella Pineda ( The Detour ) as, respectively, Spike Spiegel, Jet Black and Faye Valentine. The trio is, of course, the titular “cowboys,” a snarktastic crew of intergalactic bounty hunters who are as eager to put as much distance as possible between themselves and their pasts as they are to close in on their next collar. Also included among the images — as one would hope! — is a shot of Ein, the super-smart Corgi who aids our protagonists in sniffing out the bad guys.

Additional cast members include Geoff Stults ( Enlisted ) as Jet Black’s former co-detective Chalmers and Tamara Tunie ( Law & Order: SVU ) as Ana, the owner of a Mars-based convenience store and a particularly insightful informant.

As previously reported, Yoko Kanno, who composed the jazzy score to the original Cowboy Bebop , has been brought on board to create the soundtrack to the live-action version, as well. You can take a gander at the actors getting into her groove below.

What say you, readers? Will you be metaphorically saddling up to ride along with Cowboy Bebop when it premieres? Click on the photo gallery above to get a peek at the first official pics (or go here for direct access ), then hit the comments with your reactions.