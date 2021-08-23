Cancel
Polk City, FL

Weather Forecast For Polk City

Polk City (FL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

POLK CITY, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0ba8Okwv00

  • Monday, August 23

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

