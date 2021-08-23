Cancel
‘Most Dangerous Game’ With Christoph Waltz Renewed for Season 2 at Roku Channel, David Castañeda Joins Cast

By Joe Otterson
Variety
3 days ago
 3 days ago
Most Dangerous Game ” has been renewed for Season 2 at Roku Channel , Variety has learned.

Christoph Waltz will return in the new season as Miles Sellers, the CEO of The Tiro Fund – a front for a centuries old game in which hunters pay exorbitant fees for the privilege of hunting the most cunning and dangerous prey there is.

Season 1 star Liam Hemsworth will not return. However, “The Umbrella Academy” star David Castañeda will star alongside Waltz in Season 2. Castañeda will play Victor Suero, a down-on-his-luck fighter who will do anything to protect his sister. When he learns she’s in trouble, he springs into action. To protect her, he agrees to participate in a deadly game. If he survives, he’ll make a fortune. Out of love for his sister – he’s determined to live.

“When I read the script I couldn’t sleep for a few days,” Castañeda said. “Thinking of a man given the opportunity of making money to provide for his sister — it reminded me of my family, their struggle and ingenuity in necessity. This story will connect with them and hopefully many more. Also, Christoph Waltz is the man. I can’t wait to jump on this opportunity with Roku and bring the streamers along for a thrilling ride.”

Castañeda is best known for his role in the hit Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy,” on which he plays Diego. His other TV credits include “Blindspot” and “Southland.” He has also appeared in films like “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” “The Tax Collector,” and “End of Watch.” Next up, he will be seen in Antoine Fuqua’s “The Guilty” Netflix, starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke.

He is repped by Buchwald, Stark Management, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Season 1 of “Most Dangerous Game” was released on Quibi in April 2020. It was renewed for a second season by that platform before it shutdown back in December. Roku acquired Quibi’s original content library shortly thereafter, re-releasing “Most Dangerous Game” in May.

“The response we’ve seen to ‘Most Dangerous Game’ on The Roku Channel has been tremendous, and I’m thrilled to be bringing another action-packed season to streamers,” said series writer and executive producer Nick Santora. “Season two will be set in New York and let’s just say, it’ll be a whole new game.”

The new season will retain the short-form format that the show had in Season 1. Santora will return as writer and executive producer for Season 2. CBS Studios will produce. Gordon Gray and Silver Reel Pictures served as executive producers on Season 1, with Phil Abraham directing and executive producing.

“Audiences gravitated towards the dynamic storytelling and uncompromising action of season one,” said Roku’s head of scripted Colin Davis. “Nick Santora’s script for season two takes the thrill to the next level in New York and with David Castañeda joining Christoph Waltz, it was an easy decision to bring ‘Most Dangerous Game’ back for another season.”

