Enfield Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ENFIELD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
