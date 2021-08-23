Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Most Dangerous Game’ Renewed For Season 2 by Roku; David Castañeda Joins Returning Star Christoph Waltz

By Rosy Cordero
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bRd1B_0ba8OgQ100

Roku has renewed Most Dangerous Game for season 2. Set in New York, it will be headlined by newly added lead David Castañeda ( The Umbrella Academy ) and Christoph Waltz, reprising the role of Miles Sellers. Creator Nick Santora returns as writer and executive producer.

Most Dangerous Game is among the first Quibi series to get a renewal by Roku, which acquired the library of the short-lived streaming service earlier this year. It joins fellow Quibi transplant Die Hart , which was renewed by Roku for a second season in June.

Castañeda stars as Victor Suero, a down on his luck fighter who springs into action to protect his sister after learning she’s in trouble. He’ll make a fortune if he survives. Out of love for his sister— he’s determined to live.

Miles is the CEO of The Tiro Fund— a front for a centuries-old game in which hunters pay exorbitant fees for the privilege of hunting the most cunning and dangerous prey there is.

“When I read the script I couldn’t sleep for a few days. Thinking of a man given the opportunity of making money to provide for his sister— it reminded me of my family, their struggle and ingenuity in necessity,” Castañeda said in a statement. “This story will connect with them and hopefully many more. Also, Christoph Waltz is the man. I can’t wait to jump on this opportunity with Roku and bring the streamers along for a thrilling ride.”

Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2020-21 Season

Season 1 of the action-thriller, based on a classic short story by Richard Connell, centers on Dodge (Liam Hemsworth), a Detroit everyman up to his eyeballs in debt, who is looking to secure the financial future of his wife and unborn child before he succumbs to a terminal illness. After meeting a mysterious businessman named Miles, Dodge finds the opportunity to just that—by agreeing to participate in a 24-hour game, in which he’ll be hunted for sport.

The first season earned two Emmy nominations, for Short Form Comedy or Drama Series and Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series (Waltz).

Castañeda is known for his portrayal of Diego Hargreeves in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. Up next, he’ll be seen in Antoine Fuqua’s The Guilty also for Netflix, where he’ll collaborate with Jake Gyllenhaal and Ethan Hawke. He is repped by Buchwald, Stark Management, and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Connell
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Antoine Fuqua
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Liam Hemsworth
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
David Castañeda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Dangerous Game#The Umbrella Academy#The Tiro Fund#Dodge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
Moviespurewow.com

This Intense Sandra Bullock Thriller Just Hit Netflix’s Top 10 List & It’s Totally Worth the Watch

This must-watch Sandra Bullock flick, The Net, is suddenly back on our radar, and you won’t hear us complaining. The film has been around for quite some time, as it originally hit theaters in 1995. Well, it was recently added to Netflix, and it’s already claimed a spot on the streaming service’s list of top-rated movies behind Vivo, Aftermath, The Vault, The Losers, Major Payne and The Swarm.
TV SeriesPopculture

Netflix's Chilling New Serial Killer Documentary Hits the Top 10

Just a week after the six-part series Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami broke its way into the Top 10 streaming charts, Netflix has landed another true-crime hit. The streamer’s original documentary Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes, which offers a new look into the life and crimes of the self-proclaimed "murderer of the century," is currently making waves on more than just social media as it begins to makes its way to the top of the Netflix streaming lists.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on August 23

The Netflix Top 10 list won't tell you how many people are watching a show, but it will tell you which shows people are watching the most. The Top 10 list on Monday, Aug. 23 finds the new Jason Momoa action-drama Sweet Girl at No. 1, while the kid-friendly The Loud House Movie comes in at No. 2. At No. 3 today is Manifest, which returns to the ranking after a couple of weeks away. Rounding out the rest of the top 5 are Sandra Oh's new collegiate dramedy The Chair and the teen treasure hunting series Outer Banks.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

AMC's Interview With the Vampire Series Casts Lestat With Sam Reid

Aussie actor Sam Reid has been tapped to follow in Tom Cruise’s footsteps, playing the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt in AMC‘s series adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire. Reid’s previous TV roles include the Aussie dramas The Hunting and Lambs of God, plus the ITV detective series Prime Suspect 1973. Our sister site Variety first reported on his Vampire casting. AMC ordered Rice’s tale to series in June, and is aiming to premiere the eight-episode first season on both its cable network and streaming platform AMC+ in 2022. The company in fact acquired 18 of Rice’s most iconic works in a...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Love Life’: Keith David Joins Season 2 Of HBO Max Anthology Series

EXCLUSIVE: Keith David has joined the cast of HBO Max’s Love Life‘s sophomore season in the role of the narrator. Season two of the romantic comedy anthology focuses on Marcus Watkins (executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. Other cast includes series stars: Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell; and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, and...
TV & VideosPopculture

Michael C. Hall and Taylor Kitsch Drop Netflix Show, and It's Already a Hit

If you're looking for your next Netflix drama binge, look no further than The Defeated. Starring Dexter's Michael C. Hall and Friday Night Light's Taylor Kitsch, The Defeated takes place in 1946 Germany in the chaotic aftermath of World War II. Kitsch stars as Max McLaughlin, an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force following the devastating war. The show dropped on Netflix on August 18, and it's already sitting at No. 8 on the streamer's Top 10 chart.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘For Life’ & ‘Rebel’ Not Getting New Seasons On IMDb TV Following Runs Of Existing Episodes

IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, is not proceeding with picking up new seasons of canceled ABC drama series For Life and Rebel. The decision was made after the streamer evaluated the performance of the two shows’ existing seasons on the AVOD platform. Season 1 and 2 of For Life became available on IMDb TV at the end of June through a deal with Sony Pictures TV; Rebel’s first season joined it on the service two weeks later under a pact with ABC Signature. Both agreements included an option for a new season order based on how the existing seasons performed...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Marlon Wayans To Star And Produce Untitled Halloween Adventure-Comedy For Netflix

20 years after making audiences laugh with his Scary Movie franchise, Marlon Wayans is making a return to his everyone’s favorite frightening holiday as sources say he is set to star and produce and untitled Halloween pic for Netflix. The adventure-comedy will be directed by Jeff Wadlow with Rob Rugan, Todd Berger, John R. Morey penning the script. Wayans will produce along with Rick Alvarez for Ugly Baby Productions. Nathan Reimann will also produce. Wadlow will exec produce. The story follows a teenage girl, who after accidentally unleashing an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, which causes decorations to come alive and wreak...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Your Honor’ Renewed For Season 2 By Showtime, Bryan Cranston Set To Return

Showtime’s highly rated limited series Your Honor, headlined by Bryan Cranston, will become an ongoing drama series with a 10-episode Season 2 pickup. Emmy winner Cranston will be back, reprising his role as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. BAFTA winner Peter Moffat remains at the helm as showrunner, executive producer and writer of multiple episodes. The announcement was made during Showtime’s portion of the TCA summer virtual press tour. Showtime brass had been hopeful about a second installment of...
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Gossip Girl’: HBO Max Sets Fall Return For Second Half Of Season 1

HBO Max said Thursday that its Gossip Girl reboot will return in November for Part 2 of its first season with the final six episodes. A specific date was not announced. Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by showrunner Joshua Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developd by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW. Nine years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens is introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Dexter: New Blood’: Jennifer Carpenter On Deborah Morgan Becoming Dexter’s Dark Passenger – TCA

Jennifer Carpenter makes her big return as Deborah Morgan in the Showtime limited series Dexter: New Blood where she’s taken over the role as her brother’s Dark Passenger in the premiere episode. The continuation of the series is set to premiere on November 7. What does that mean for Dexter’s (Michael C. Hall) deceased father Harry (James Remar), who was the original voice in the serial killer’s head? “I love the concept of the Dark Passenger and being invited into Dexter’s psyche,” Carpenter revealed Tuesday during Showtime’s TCA presentation for the drama. “I feel like sometimes the Dark Passenger and the passenger...
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Just Added a Hit '90s Comedy Starring Damon Wayans

Netflix has got you covered if you're looking for a classic comedy to enjoy. On Sunday, the first of the month, the streaming service added a number of television shows and movies. One of the films that the service added was the Wayans family movie, Major Payne. Major Payne premiered...
TV & VideosDecider

Is ‘Stillwater’ on HBO Max or Netflix? When Will Matt Damon’s Movie Be Streaming?

Move over, Liam Neeson, because Matt Damon is taking on the role of protective papa in his new crime drama, Stillwater, which is opening in theaters this weekend. Directed by Spotlight filmmaker Tom McCarthy—who also co-wrote the screenplay with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré—Stillwater tells the story of an oil worker named Bill Baker (Damon) who is desperately searching for a way to help his estranged daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) clear her name. While studying abroad in France, Allison has been falsely arrested for murder and is awaiting trial. Bill struggles to wade through the French legal system and language barrier as the clock is ticking, and he has to decide just how far he’s willing to go to save his daughter.
TV Seriesweisradio.com

Gabourey Sidibe joins ‘If I Go Missing the Witches Did It’ podcast; Keith David joins season two of ‘Love Life’

Gabourey Sidibe is jumping into the world of podcasting. Realm, an audio entertainment company that creates original fiction podcasts and audiobook series, has announced they’ve tapped Sidibe for a lead role in Pia Wilson‘s podcast series, If I Go Missing the Witches Did It. The nine-episode scripted satirical thriller follows Gabourey as Jenna, a woman who “vanishes without a trace” after a summer in Westchester. As an investigation ensues, and the only clues left behind are voice memos that claim a group of influencers used magic to achieve their means. Sidibe joins voice actress Sarah Natochenny, who plays Elise, a white podcast host with a savior complex. If I Go Missing the Witches Did It premieres Sunday, September 26, followed by one new episode every Sunday thereafter. It will be available on all podcast platforms.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Casts Disney Channel Actress for Season 6 Role

Lucifer has added another new character into the mix for Season 6, and a Disney Channel alum is playing the role. Based on new Netflix's latest promotional images for the upcoming season (out Sept. 10), Disney Channel and Nickelodeon alum Emmy Mattingly will appear in at least one episode (Episode 3). Mattingly, who previously performed under the name Emmy Buckner, is best known for her work on the identical twin sitcom Liv and Maddie. She appeared as "Liv 2," the stand-in for Dove Cameron's Liv whenever Cameron would be on screen as Maddie. (She also appeared as a character named Linda in one episode.)
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Lucifer’: The Apocalypse Is Nigh In Trailer For Netflix Series’ Sixth & Final Season

All bad things must come to an end in the Season 6 trailer for Netflix’s supernatural series Lucifer. Netflix unveiled the latest glimpse at the series’ sixth and final season on Tuesday. The trailer sees Tom Ellis’ Lucifer Morningstar preparing to assume his place as God. But even when the promises of Heaven await him, Lucifer has some unfinished business to tend to, including a new foe looking to destroy the titular character and take his place in power.
MoviesTVLine

TVLine Items: Waterworld TV Series, Matt Bomer's Netflix Role and More

The wettest movie ever filmed is, appropriately, headed for streaming: A TV series follow-up to the 1995 Kevin Costner film Waterworld is in the works from original producer John Davis. The new series would catch up with the movie’s characters 20 years later, Davis tells Collider, adding that it’s currently...

Comments / 0

Community Policy