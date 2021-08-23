Cancel
Lecanto, FL

Jump on Lecanto’s rainy forecast today

Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel
Lecanto (FL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(LECANTO, FL) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lecanto Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lecanto:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0ba8Odlq00

  • Monday, August 23

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

