Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aubrey, TX

Monday sun alert in Aubrey — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Aubrey (TX) Weather Channel
Aubrey (TX) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(AUBREY, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Aubrey:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0ba8OYJ500

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Aubrey (TX) Weather Channel

Aubrey (TX) Weather Channel

Aubrey, TX
115
Followers
568
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aubrey, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Aubrey, TXPosted by
Aubrey (TX) Weather Channel

Aubrey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Aubrey: Wednesday, August 25: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, August 26: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, August 27: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Saturday, August 28: Sunny during the
Aubrey, TXPosted by
Aubrey (TX) Weather Channel

Aubrey is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(AUBREY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Aubrey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Aubrey, TXPosted by
Aubrey (TX) Weather Channel

Saturday has sun for Aubrey — 3 ways to make the most of it

(AUBREY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Aubrey. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy