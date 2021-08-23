Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sylvester, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Sylvester

Posted by 
Sylvester (GA) Weather Channel
Sylvester (GA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

SYLVESTER, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0ba8OWXd00

  • Monday, August 23

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sylvester (GA) Weather Channel

Sylvester (GA) Weather Channel

Sylvester, GA
163
Followers
568
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sylvester, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Sylvester, GAPosted by
Sylvester (GA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Sylvester

(SYLVESTER, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sylvester. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Comments / 0

Community Policy