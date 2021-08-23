Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selbyville, DE

Selbyville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

SELBYVILLE, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0ba8OUmB00

  • Monday, August 23

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel

Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel

Selbyville, DE
131
Followers
568
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selbyville, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy