Ocklawaha, FL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ocklawaha

Posted by 
Ocklawaha (FL) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

OCKLAWAHA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0ba8OR8000

  • Monday, August 23

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Ocklawaha, FL
