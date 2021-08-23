Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chadbourn, NC

Chadbourn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel
Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

CHADBOURN, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0ba8OOj300

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel

Chadbourn (NC) Weather Channel

Chadbourn, NC
156
Followers
570
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chadbourn, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy