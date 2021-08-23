Cancel
Monticello, KY

Monticello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Monticello (KY) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

MONTICELLO, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0ba8ONqK00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Monticello, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

