Tolleson, AZ

Tolleson Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Tolleson (AZ) Weather Channel
Tolleson (AZ) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

TOLLESON, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0ba8OFmW00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 83 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 85 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 111 °F, low 85 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Tolleson (AZ) Weather Channel

Tolleson (AZ) Weather Channel

Tolleson, AZ
