Prosperity, SC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Prosperity

Prosperity (SC) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

PROSPERITY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Prosperity, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

