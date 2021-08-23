Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Ninjababy’ Actor Kristine Kujath Thorp on Imposter Syndrome, Winning Awards and Breaking Taboos

By K.J. Yossman
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcDD1_0ba8OC8L00

Kristine Kujath Thorp never expected “Ninjababy” – her first role in a feature film and the lead role to boot – would garner quite this kind of reaction.

A niche indie project about a young woman grappling with an unwanted pregnancy, it revolves around Rakel (played by Kujath Thorp) talking to and even arguing with her growing foetus, which is animated over the live-action footage, as she realizes that she is not ready for a baby.

Kujath Thorp admits that when she started shooting the film, which had its U.K. premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on Friday, she suffered from “imposter syndrome” and was convinced she’d be replaced on the project within her first week.

Instead, she has garnered rave reviews and, on Saturday, even won Norway’s most prestigious acting award.

Variety caught up with the actor the morning after “Ninjababy” swept the board at the Norwegian International Film Festival , with Kujath Thorp scoring a coveted Amanda Award for Best Actress alongside director Yngvild Sve Flikke for Best Director, co-star Nader Khademi for Best Supporting Actor and writers Flikke, Johan Fasting and Inga H. Sætre (whose graphic novel was the inspiration for the film) winning Best Screenplay.

What attracted you to this script?

When I was called for the casting I ran to the library and borrowed the comic that Inga Sætre had written [on which the film is based] and I just found it so hilarious, and at the same time, really real. I mean, the dialogue was exactly the way I talk with my friends and the problems [the characters] have in their life were really relatable.

It was like a goldmine for an actor because [Rakel] has so many quirks and she’s so free, but at the same time she’s so insecure and she goes through this really intense period of her life. I just thought it was so human.

And I think it was about time that, in Norway at least, we made a film about pregnancy and what is it to be a female.

What did you find the most challenging aspect of working on this film?

There was a lot of nerves and anxiety before we started shooting because this was my first feature and first lead and I’ve been struggling so hard to get that first part, even to get like a small part in a feature film. I was thinking I was cursed because I’ve been doing TV shows and a lot of short films and stuff like that. So I knew I could do it but I [had] never got a part in a feature film.

So when I got this I really got imposter syndrome. When we started shooting I was so nervous. And I was constantly thinking in the first week that Yngvild would say, “No, I think we’re gonna choose someone else” – that I shouldn’t be the one playing [Rakel]. So that was hard.

The ending is quite controversial and also to some extent ambiguous. There’s maybe a suggestion that Rakel is not sure she made the right decision. How did you feel about it?

I really like the ending and [I’m] so happy that they chose to end the film as it is and that [her partner] keeps the baby. That it’s okay to have your own mind and not just follow the masses.

She has made her choice that she doesn’t want [the baby]. But she’s not unhuman so of course she has all these feelings for her child. And I mean, there’s always doubt even though you’re so sure about the choice [you made] in your life, when it’s such a big choice you’re making, of course there will always be doubt in it. And especially when you’re confronted with [it], so intensely, which she is in the last scene.

But in my mind, she’s happy and is like, calm in her decision. I think it’s so inspiring with Rakel that she’s so strong in her opinions, and that she really sticks to them when she decides what she wants to do.

What has the reaction been to the film?

There’s a lot of girls who have come up to me and said that they’re really happy to see a film about a woman that’s not perfect at all. And to see a real woman with greasy hair and who talks about shit and menstruation. And I think girls are happy to see their own life on the big screen, or the way they act. To see a representation of their own – like, maybe a little fragment – of their life.

A lot of people I’ve talked to are really glad that the film ends as it does, and they’re really grateful to see that someone talks about this taboo thing of not wanting a child even though you get pregnant, and that it’s some sort of like, libertion or freedom in watching it and making it maybe more okay or not so shameful.

What are you working on next?

Right now I’m shooting a Norwegian film. I’m not allowed to say what it is but it’s a Norwegian director I wanted to work with since I was 18 years old. So I’m super excited about that.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

28K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Taboo#Norwegian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosVariety

How the 2021 Reality Host Emmy Race Reflects Major Strides in Diversity and Inclusion

Most unscripted television series operate on the premise that they depict real people in their actual professions or day-to-day lives. So, it’s significant that all the shows nominated in the reality or competition host category at the Emmys this year feature people from marginalized groups or cultures. Whether it’s VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Netflix’s “Nailed It!” and “Queer Eye,” or Bravo’s “Top Chef,” this sends the message that the faces of these shows are leaders in the community and are to be respected.
MoviesVariety

Sharon Stone to Receive Golden Icon Award at Zurich Film Festival – Global Bulletin

The 17th Zurich Film Festival (Sept. 23-Oct. 3) will honor Sharon Stone with its highest accolade, the Golden Icon Award. Stone will be in Zurich to accept the award in person on Sept. 25. The award ceremony will be followed by a screening of Martin Scorsese’s “Casino,” which earned Stone an Oscar nomination. The actor will also conduct a masterclass where she will offer insights into her creative process and career.
TV ShowsVariety

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 Queens on the ‘Armor’ That Got Them Through

Drag has always been about resilience and joy, and even while performing through a pandemic, the queens from Season 13 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” were no exception. Olivia Lux started the season as a newcomer, having only started drag 18 months prior to joining the cast. Through it all, she said, it was her positive attitude that kept her going, even when she was told to tone it down.
MoviesVariety

‘Free Guy’ Reminds Hollywood That Star Power Can Still Matter

The Aug. 13 box office weekend was somewhat of a headscratcher. The prior weekend saw “The Suicide Squad,” the latest filmic entry in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The R-rated but big-budget superhero ensemble ultimately grossed below expectations, failing to break $30 million domestically, as other hybrid releases have managed to under pandemic pressure.
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Benedict Cumberbatch To Be Lauded With TIFF Tribute Actor Award

The Imitation Game Oscar nominee will be receiving this year’s TIFF Tribute Actor Award at the fest’s 46th edition. Benedict Cumberbatch has two movies at this year’s TIFF: Netflix’s The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion, and Amazon Studios’ The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, directed by Will Sharpe — both of which will have their Canadian premieres at the fest. In addition to being an Academy Award nominee, Cumberbatch won an Emmy Award for playing the role of Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock and a BAFTA for his role in Patrick Melrose. “Benedict has portrayed some of the most memorable...
Movieswtaq.com

‘Best Actor’: Dutch film awards go gender-neutral

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The main movie awards in the Netherlands will from this year only single out the best acting performance in a leading and supporting role, instead of handing out separate prizes to male and female actors. The move is meant to make the Golden Calf awards – named...
MoviesNew Haven Register

'Ninjababy,' 'The Painter and the Thief' Top Norway's 2021 Amanda Awards

After a stellar year picking up awards at Berlin, South by Southwest, Edinburgh and Melbourne, “Ninjababy” continued its prize-winning streak at Norway’s top plaudits for national movies, the Amanda Awards. Their prize ceremony kicked off the Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund on Saturday night. The second feature from TV-film...
MoviesPosted by
TVLine

Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Limited Series?

Here we have it, folks: the most fiercely competitive category at this year’s Emmys. The race for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie is going to be tight. The five women vying for this year’s trophy have won Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys — and each one of the five would cruise to a win most years. But this, clearly, is not most years. Let’s start with Kate Winslet, nominated for her turn as grizzled detective Mare Sheehan on HBO’s Mare of Easttown. (She also won the 2011 Emmy in this category for Mildred Pierce.) But then...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Movie Elliot Page Names As His Biggest Regret

Actor Elliot Page has appeared in 30 movies over his multi-decade acting career, almost all of them before he came out publicly as transgender in December 2020. Working as a film actor while in the closet led to difficult moments—but he names his participation in one specific movie with one particular director as his biggest regret.
TV & Videosfemalefirst.co.uk

SuperTed star recalls 'sozzled' recording sessions

'SuperTed' star Derek Griffiths says the voiceover cast were "sozzled" at times during recording sessions, because they would go for a pub lunch before making the popular 80s cartoon. Derek Griffiths was often "sozzled" before voicing 'SuperTed'. The 75-year-old actor, who lent his vocals to the titular role in the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo’s Team on the Strategy Behind ‘Sour’: ‘She Was the Mastermind’

After a lightning-fast rise to superstardom that began in January with her “Drivers License” single, Olivia Rodrigo’s status as the breakthrough artist of 2021 seems all but assured. Whenever an artist becomes a household name so quickly, in retrospect it seems like it was inevitable. But every such success story needs a strategy, infrastructure, more than a little luck — and most of all, a team. Rodrigo’s rise — read more about that in Variety‘s cover story — began long before her debut single dropped. The 18-year-old “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star first began gaining outsized attention with the...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Timothée Chalamet, Lady Gaga and Andrew Garfield Headline Fall Movies Hoping for Awards Attention

Not even COVID-19 can stop the annual fall kickoff to the Oscars. From Leonardo DiCaprio to Lady Gaga, this year’s slate of awards hopefuls is packed with star power, as the industry is trying to rebuild from an unusual year that left most movie theaters shuttered. Netflix, which has thrived in a world where people stream their movies at home, has a formidable list of Oscar hopefuls. Yet to win the best picture statue, could that change with the musical, “tick, tick…Boom!” from debut director Lin-Manuel Miranda or the period drama “The Power of the Dog” from Jane Campion? Both films...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Home and Away legend Lynne McGranger writes memoir

'Home and Away' star Lynne McGranger could be set to tell all about the Australian soap after she finished writing her memoir, 'Acting Up'. Lynne McGranger looks set to reveal some behind-the-scenes secrets about 'Home and Away' after writing her memoir. The 68-year-old actress - who has played Irene Roberts...
MoviesPosted by
GoldDerby

Is this finally Kirsten Dunst’s year to be nominated for an Oscar? ‘The Power of the Dog’ has potential

It feels like Kirsten Dunst has been on the cusp of an Oscar nomination since her career started, appearing in multiple films that have either received awards buzz or earned nominations from the motion picture academy. This year she has another project with the potential to get her to the main event: Jane Campion‘s as yet unseen “The Power of the Dog.” Some of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed so far are predicting her to receive a nom. Is she on your list of early favorites too? Dunst stars in “Power of the Dog” as Rose, who is tormented by her...
MoviesMovieMaker

Jane Campion Returns; Inigo Montoya’s Inspiration; Fantasia Winners

Benedict Cumberbatch enters whistling in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog; Kristen Stewart channels Princess Diana’s beauty and misery; an Inigo Montoya story. Plus: News from the Fantasia and Mammoth Lakes film festivals, all in today’s Movie News Rundown. But First: About all these ads. This is temporary. We’re...
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

This Is What Happened To Jarrod Schulz After Storage Wars

Jarrod Schulz became a fan-favorite on popular A&E series "Storage Wars" when he joined back in 2010 alongside his then-partner Brandi Passante. The two were well-known for their constant bickering and fiery bidding style, but charmed fans nonetheless. According to the Orange County Register, the former couple already dabbled in storage auctions before appearing on "Storage Wars."
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Keen to Follow in Mom's Footsteps in Hollywood

Fifteen-year-old daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is in awe of her mother's success in entertainment industry and would love to enter Hollywood to follow in her footsteps. AceShowbiz - Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is interested in a career in showbusiness but is determined to be her "own person," according to her father Larry Birkhead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy