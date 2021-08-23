Cancel
West, TX

West Oso ISD heads back to school

By Corderro McMurry
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2069uc_0ba8OAMt00

West Oso ISD Superintendent Conrado Garcia said he has been working in education for 40 years and he still gets excited about the first day of school because it is the start of teachers and staff getting ready to educate the students.

Superintendent Garcia said after requiring masks for students and staff on campuses shows they are series for everyone's safety.

"I'm glad that West Oso, on the other school they just informed me that these children will be wearing masks all school year so that is great and I am glad to hear that,” said Terry Grant, who sends her kids to West Oso elementary school.

“I’m excited and a little bit nervous for them to go back, its a little bit scary,” said Adriana Alonso whose kids attend West Oso elementary.

Along with masks, Superintendent Garcia said they will still practice social distancing, provide hand sanitizer's and disinfect classrooms throughout the day.

Should their practices not work, Garcia said the school district has alternative plans in place should they see a 5% to 10% increase in positive COVID-19 cases. Then they would entertain the idea of closing that school and returning to virtual learning which they are prepared for.

“We want families to have confidence in us and send their children its the right thing to do. they are too far behind, get them to school. We will let you know if somebody is sick that's our commitment to our families,” said Superintendent Garcia.

