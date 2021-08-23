Cancel
Coeur D'alene, ID

Crews continue to look for drowning victim at Lake Coeur d'Alene

KREM2
KREM2
 3 days ago

Crews from the Side Scan Sonar Team will resume their search for a drowning victim in Lake Coeur d'Alene Monday morning, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

They are looking for a 40-year-old-man with a red shirt and sandals. As the sheriff's office continues to look for the man, they ask that boaters avoid the area in front of City Beach all the way to the North Idaho College Beach.

On Sunday, the sheriff's office received a 911 call around 3:15 p.m. The caller, who was boating off of city beach on the lake, told the dispatch office there was a missing person. The sheriff's office is notifying the family of the victim before they release his name.

If anyone witnessed the incident they are asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.

KREM2

KREM2

