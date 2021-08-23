Cancel
Hayden, ID

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Hayden

Hayden (ID) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(HAYDEN, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hayden. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hayden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0ba8O8gg00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

