Roanoke, TX

Sun forecast for Roanoke — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Roanoke (TX) Weather Channel
Roanoke (TX) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(ROANOKE, TX) A sunny Monday is here for Roanoke, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Roanoke:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0ba8O6vE00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 75 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

