Lavonia, GA

Monday sun alert in Lavonia — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Lavonia (GA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(LAVONIA, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lavonia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lavonia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nzeTU_0ba8O52V00

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

