Kingston, TN

Kingston Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Kingston (TN) Weather Channel
Kingston (TN) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

KINGSTON, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0ba8O49m00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

