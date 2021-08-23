Cancel
Springtown, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Springtown

Springtown (TX) Weather Channel
Springtown (TX) Weather Channel
SPRINGTOWN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0ba8Ny1e00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 74 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

