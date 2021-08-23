Cancel
Walhalla, SC

Walhalla Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Walhalla (SC) Weather Channel
Walhalla (SC) Weather Channel
WALHALLA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0ba8Ntc100

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Walhalla (SC) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Walhalla

(WALHALLA, SC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walhalla. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

