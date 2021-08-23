Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Thomaston, GA

Monday sun alert in Thomaston — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel
Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(THOMASTON, GA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Thomaston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0ba8Np5700

  • Monday, August 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel

Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel

Thomaston, GA
384
Followers
567
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thomaston, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Thomaston, GAPosted by
Thomaston (GA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Thomaston

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Thomaston: Tuesday, August 24: Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, August 25: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Thursday, August 26: Mostly sunny then chance

Comments / 0

Community Policy