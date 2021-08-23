Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube Tops 2 Million Creators in Ad-Revenue Sharing Program

By Todd Spangler
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26JGqL_0ba8NnYt00

YouTube is boasting about its status as the biggest platform supporting the creator economy, announcing that it has surpassed 2 million creators in its YouTube Partner Program, which shares a cut of ad revenue that run on eligible channels.

Under YouTube’s standard revenue-sharing terms for YPP, partner channels keep 55% of the money generated from ads on their videos. YouTube first launched the program in 2007.

According to YouTube, over the last three years, it has paid more than $30 billion to creators, artists and media companies. In the second quarter of 2021, YouTube ad revenue hit a record $7 billion and “we paid more to YouTube creators and partners than in any quarter in our history,” Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, wrote in a blog post.

According to YouTube, its creator-payment programs in 2019 alone supported the equivalent of 345,000 full-time jobs in the U.S. alone.

“Now, more than 2 million creators participate in YPP globally, including many who might not otherwise have had a platform, from tech reviewers to entertainers,” Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, wrote in a blog post. “And many of these creators are generating jobs and contributing to local and global economies.”

To support its business model, YouTube also must continue investing in “cracking down on the tiny fraction of bad actors,” according to Mohan. Every channel applying to YPP is reviewed by a “trained rater” to make sure it meets YouTube’s policies, he noted, and the platform also regularly reviews and removes channels that don’t comply with its guidelines — such as those that repeatedly violate hate speech, harassment and misinformation policies.

“We have every incentive to continue to tackle problematic content on our platform: It is not just the right thing for our viewers and creators, it’s also good for business,” Mohan wrote.

In the past few years — following the so-called “adpocalypse” that saw YouTube demonetize numerous videos and channels for not being “advertiser friendly” — YouTube has improved its efforts to help creators comply with its ad-friendly guidelines, according to Mohan. Today, only about 1% of videos monetized by YPP creators are flagged with a yellow dollar-sign icon (meaning they are eligible for limited or no ads), Mohan wrote. YouTube was the first digital platform to be accredited for content-level brand safety by the Media Rating Council, and it was also one of the founding members of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM), an initiative to improve digital brand safety.

YouTube creators now have 10 different ways to make money on the platform. In addition the YouTube Partner Program, those are: revenue sharing from YouTube Premium; Channel Memberships; Super Chat; Super Stickers; Super Thanks ; merchandise sales; concert ticketing; YouTube BrandConnect (previously known as FameBit) to connect creators with sponsors; and payments from the new $100 million YouTube Shorts Creator Fund , under which creators can earn up to $10,000 per month based on viewership and engagement of their short-form videos.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

28K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Premium#Revenue Sharing#The Creator#Blog#Ypp#The Media Rating Council#Youtube Premium#Channel Memberships#Super Chat#Super Stickers#Super Thanks#Brandconnect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
TV & VideosVariety

How the 2021 Reality Host Emmy Race Reflects Major Strides in Diversity and Inclusion

Most unscripted television series operate on the premise that they depict real people in their actual professions or day-to-day lives. So, it’s significant that all the shows nominated in the reality or competition host category at the Emmys this year feature people from marginalized groups or cultures. Whether it’s VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Netflix’s “Nailed It!” and “Queer Eye,” or Bravo’s “Top Chef,” this sends the message that the faces of these shows are leaders in the community and are to be respected.
MusicVariety

Olivia Rodrigo Adds Paramore to Songwriting Credits on ‘Good 4 U’

Olivia Rodrigo has retroactively added two members of. to the writing credits of her hit single “Good 4 U” — the second time she’s made such a revision for songs from her blockbuster debut album, “Sour.” She had previously added Taylor Swift and cowriters to the credits of her song “Déjà vu”; Swift and cowriters were credited on Rodrigo’s “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” at the time of its release.
CelebritiesVariety

Danielle Brooks Wishes She Could Play Gospel Legend Mahalia Jackson Again

After Danielle Brooks watched Mahalia Jackson’s performance in Questlove’s “Summer of Soul” documentary, she was inspired to revisit portraying the Queen of Gospel again. The star and co-executive producer of “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia Jackson” was a fan of the titular singer prior to signing onto Lifetime’s original movie, but...
Behind Viral VideosPhandroid

How to cancel YouTube Premium

There are so many different subscriptions out there, that it can be tough to remember what we’ve all signed up for. Arguably one of the best values offered today is YouTube Premium, which was formally known as YouTube Red. With Premium, you ditch most of the ads in the app unless a creator or channel has a sponsor spot baked into the video. But in addition to removing ads, you are also able to take advantage of Background Play, while being able to enjoy YouTube Music Premium.
Behind Viral VideosAxios

YouTube Creator Awards Account Manager

Society Awards is the premier designer and manufacturer of high-end custom awards. Our clients include some of the most prestigious awards in the world, including the Emmys, Golden Globes, MTV Awards, YouTube Awards, BET Awards, The Voice Award, and Billboard Awards. We also work with Fortune 500 corporations, world-renowned artists like Jeff Koons and David Yurman, and nonprofits working to change the world. From concept to craftsmanship and packaging to logistics, we deliver luxury service and unmatched expertise. When you work with Society Awards, you’re working with the very best.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

TikTok Creators Turn to YouTube Shorts Amid “Insane” Subscriber Growth

It started as an experiment for one creator management group: What would happen if three of their shortform creators, popular on apps like TikTok but relatively unknown on YouTube, went all in on posting to YouTube’s new shortform platform, Shorts? The answer: surprisingly rapid subscriber growth and views in the millions. Alyssa McKay, who has 8.5 million followers on TikTok, was one of the first creators to try out Shorts in February while it was still in beta mode. Beginning with 40,000 subscribers, which she gained back when she posted a smattering of videos, McKay started posting her “rich girl” videos...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Variety

Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone on Reaching Gen Z Users With ‘Swipe Night’

Why is Tinder wading into the crowded field of original content? Because its Gen Z user base wants more “immersive” experiences while surfing and swiping across the the dating app that is one of the internet’s most recognizable digital native brands. Tinder CEO Jim Lanzone explains why the dating app is embracing streaming video applications and other multimedia tools on the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business.” Lanzone discusses the origin of Tinder’s original series “Swipe Night” and how its choose-your-own-adventure format helps facilitate matches for users. The former CEO of CBS Interactive, who launched CBS All Access in 2014, also...
TV & VideosApple Insider

YouTube enables picture-in-picture on iPhone for premium subscribers

Google on Tuesday rolled out an "experimental" picture-in-picture feature for its iOS YouTube app that allows premium subscribers to view video content while using other apps. For now, the picture-in-picture mode is limited to YouTube Premium customers and is considered an experimental feature, which means it must be manually activated before use. When enabled, the feature allows users to minimize YouTube's viewing window into a "mini player" that sits atop other apps. To take advantage of PiP, subscribers must first visitYouTube.com/new while logged in to their Google Account and navigate to the "Picture-in-picture on iOS" experiment. Selecting "Try it out" activates the option for that account.
Behind Viral VideosSearchengine Journal

5 Marketing Tips and Tricks From Top YouTube Channels

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then surely video has an entire story to tell. More and more marketers are incorporating video into their content strategy, particularly on YouTube. And it’s no wonder; YouTube boasts more than 2 billion monthly users and is the world’s second most visited...
TV & VideosWebProNews

YouTube Paid Creators $30 Billion Over the Last Three Years

YouTube has provided insight into the state of its content platform, including some impressive figures regarding its revenue and payouts to creators. YouTube is the undisputed king of video platforms. The company recently crossed the milestone of two million creators in its monetization program — the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) — and is revealing just how much it has paid those creators over the last three years.
Internetgamesindustry.biz

Facebook reopens applications for Black Creator Program

Facebook Gaming is now taking applications for the second wave of its Black Creator Program, an initiative to fuel Black streamers on the platform. The program -- which launched in December 2020 -- is designed to help creators build their businesses, grow their brands and sustain themselves. It has enlisted 42 different streamers since launch.
Behind Viral VideosEffingham Radio

Industry News: YouTube, Most Dangerous Games, Red Table Talk and More!

YOUTUBE TOPS 2 MILLION CREATORS: YouTube has surpassed 2 million creators in its YouTube Partner Program, which shares ad revenue with creators. Over the last three years, YouTube says it has paid $30 billion+ to creators, artists and media companies. “Now, more than 2 million creators participate in YPP globally, including many who might not otherwise have had a platform, from tech reviewers to entertainers,” Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, wrote in a blog post. “And many of these creators are generating jobs and contributing to local and global economies.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy