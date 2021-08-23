Falling Waters Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FALLING WATERS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0