Falling Waters, WV

Falling Waters Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Falling Waters (WV) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

FALLING WATERS, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0ba8Ni9G00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

