Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgeway, VA

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Ridgeway (VA) Weather Channel
Ridgeway (VA) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

(RIDGEWAY, VA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ridgeway:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0ba8Ncqu00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Ridgeway (VA) Weather Channel

Ridgeway (VA) Weather Channel

Ridgeway, VA
191
Followers
565
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgeway, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Ridgeway, VAPosted by
Ridgeway (VA) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Ridgeway

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ridgeway: Friday, August 20: Areas of drizzle during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight; Saturday, August 21: Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight;

Comments / 0

Community Policy