Milford, OH

Milford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Milford (OH) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

MILFORD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0ba8NPKL00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Milford (OH) Weather Channel

Milford, OH
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

