Milford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MILFORD, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0