4-Day Weather Forecast For Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0