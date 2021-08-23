Cancel
Pleasant Prairie, WI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pleasant Prairie

Pleasant Prairie (WI) Weather Channel
Pleasant Prairie (WI) Weather Channel
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0ba8NOgq00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

