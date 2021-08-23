Cancel
Fishkill, NY

Fishkill Weather Forecast

Fishkill (NY) Weather Channel
 3 days ago

FISHKILL, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0ba8NNo700

  • Monday, August 23

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Take advantage of Friday sun in Fishkill

(FISHKILL, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Fishkill. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

